Paradise Daiquiris Country Club
Daiquiris
Well Daiquiris
- 190 Octane$6.25+
- Almond Joy$6.25+
- Amaretto Colada$6.25+
- Amaretto Punch$6.25+
- Amaretto Sour$6.25+
- Amaretto Sting$6.25+
- Bahama Mama$6.25+
- Banana Daiquiri$6.25+
- Banana Split$6.25+
- Blow Your Mind$6.25+
- Blue Hawaiian$6.25+
- Blue Lagoon$6.25+
- Blueberry Hill$6.25+
- Butter Berry$6.25+
- Buttered Nipple$6.25+
- Caribbean Freeze$6.25+
- Coconut Gin$6.25+
- Colorado Bulldog$6.25+
- Coma$6.25+
- Crash & Burn$6.25+
- Devils Tail$6.25+
- Firecracker$6.25+
- Funky Monkey$6.25+
- Fuzzy Navel$6.25+
- Grasshopper$6.25+
- Green Hawaiian$6.25+
- Hawaiian Tropic$6.25+
- Hurricane$6.25+
- Italian Margarita$6.25+
- Jungle Colada$6.25+
- Jungle Juice$6.25+
- Jungle-Rita$6.25+
- Kajun Kooler$6.25+
- Kamikaze$6.25+
- King Cake$6.25+
- Lemon Drop$6.25+
- Liquid Muff$6.25+
- Liquid Valium$6.25+
- Long Island Tea$6.25+
- Mai Tai$6.25+
- Malibu Freeze$6.25+
- Margarita$6.25+
- Monkey Shine$6.25+
- Mud Slide$6.25+
- Orange Dreamsickle$6.25+
- Pain Killer$6.25+
- Pina Colada$6.25+
- Pineapple Paradise$6.25+
- Pink Lady$6.25+
- Pink Lemonade$6.25+
- Screaming O$6.25+
- Screwdriver$6.25+
- Sex on the Beach$6.25+
- Show Your Bunny$6.25+
- Singapore Sling$6.25+
- Son of a Peach$6.25+
- Strawberry$6.25+
- Strawberry Banana$6.25+
- Strawberry Banana Colada$6.25+
- Strawberry Colada$6.25+
- Strawberry Fiesta$6.25+
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.25+
- Strawberry LIT$6.25+
- Strawberry Margarita$6.25+
- Swampwater$6.25+
- SweetTart$6.25+
- Tequilla Sunrise$6.25+
- Tidal Wave$6.25+
- Toxic Waste$6.25+
- Triple Crown & 7$6.25+
- Tropical Margarita$6.25+
- Tuiti Fruiti$6.25+
- Twisted Crown$6.25+
- Watermelon$6.25+
- Wedding Cake$6.25+
- Where's My Pants$6.25+
- White Russian$6.25+
- Who Dat$6.25+
- **Special Request**$6.25+
Premium Daiquiris
- Almond Joy Absolut$8.25+
- Bahama Mama Bacardi$8.25+
- Banana Daiquiri Bacardi$8.25+
- Banana Split Bacardi$8.25+
- Blueberry Hill Bacardi$8.25+
- Butter Berry Absolut$8.25+
- Colorado Bulldog Absolut$8.25+
- Crown & 7up$8.25+
- Crown Apple & 7up$8.25+
- Crown Apple Lemonade$8.25+
- Crown Vanilla & 7up$8.25+
- Hawaiian Tropic Bacardi$8.25+
- Kajun Kooler Bacardi$8.25+
- Lemon Drop Absolut$8.25+
- Lemon Drop Tito's$8.25+
- Maliibu Freeze$8.25+
- Mud Slide Absolut$8.25+
- Mud Slide Tito's$8.25+
- Orange Dreamsicle Bacardi$8.25+
- Pina Colada Bacardi$8.25+
- Pina Colada Malibu$8.25+
- Pink Lemonade Absolut$8.25+
- Screwdriver Absolut$8.25+
- Strawberry Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Banana Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Banana Colada Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Bayou$8.25+
- Strawberry Colada Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Fiesta Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Lemonade Bacardi$8.25+
- Strawberry Malibu$8.25+
- Sweet Tart Absolut$8.25+
- Sweet Tart Tito's$8.25+
- Tequila Sunrise Quervo$8.25+
- Tuiti Fruiti Bacardi$8.25+
- Twisted Crown & 7$8.25+
- Watemelon Absolut$8.25+
- Watermelon Tito's$8.25+
- **Special Request**$8.25+
Crown Vanilla & 7up
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Premium Daiquiri Shots
Well Shots
Top Shelf Shots
Top Shelf Daiquiris
- Colorado Bulldog Grey Goose$10.50+
- Crown Black & 7up$10.50+
- Lemon Drop Grey Goose$10.50+
- Makers Mark & 7up$10.50+
- Mud Slide Grey Goose$10.50+
- Orange Dreamsicle Bayou Select$10.50+
- Pina Colado Bayou Select$10.50+
- Screwdriver Grey Goose$10.50+
- Son of a Peach Grey Goose$10.50+
- Strawberry Bayou Select$10.50+
- Strawberry Lemonade Grey Goose$10.50+
- Sweet Tart Grey Goose$10.50+
- Tequila Sunrise Patron$10.50+
- Watermelon Grey Goose$10.50+
- White Russian Grey Goose$10.50+
- **Special Request**$10.50+
On The Rocks
Mardi Gras Daiquiris
Halloween Daiquiris
Thanksgiving Daiquiris
Christmas Daiquiris
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris
- Bahama Mama *NON*$4.25+
- Banana Daiquiri *NON*$4.25+
- Banana Split *NON*$4.25+
- Bloody Mary *NON*$4.25+
- Fruit Punch *NON*$4.25+
- Funky Monkey *NON*$4.25+
- Hawaiian Tropic *NON*$4.25+
- Kajun Kooler *NON*$4.25+
- Lemonade *NON*$4.25+
- Mai Tai *NON*$4.25+
- Malibu Freeze *NON*$4.25+
- Mud Slide *NON*$4.25+
- OJ Colada *NON*$4.25+
- Orange Dreamsicle *NON*$4.25+
- Pina Colada *NON*$4.25+
- Pink Lemonade *NON*$4.25+
- Sex on the Beach *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry Banana *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry Banana Colada *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry Colada *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry Fiesta *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry Lemonade *NON*$4.25+
- Strawberry OJ *NON*$4.25+
- SweetTart *NON*$4.25+
- Tuiti Fruiti *NON*$4.25+
Beer
Draft Beer
Long-Necks Domestic
Long-Necks Import-Specials
Shots
Jello Shots
Well Shots
Premium Shots
- Absolut$3.25
- Absolut Citron$3.25
- Bacardi$3.25
- Bayou Rum$3.25
- Bayou Rum Satsuma$3.25
- Bayou Rum Spiced$3.25
- Captain Morgan$3.25
- Crown$3.25
- Crown Apple$3.25
- Crown Vanilla$3.25
- Fire Ball$3.25
- Hot Damn$3.25
- Jack Daniels$3.25
- Jack Daniels Honey$3.25
- Jager$3.25
- Jim Beam$3.25
- Jim Beam Apple$3.25
- Jim Beam Black$3.25
- Jose Quervo$3.25
- Rum Chatta$3.25
- Malibu$3.25
- Seagrams 7$3.25
- Southern Comfort$3.25
- Tangueray$3.25
- Tequilla Rose$3.25
- Tito's$3.25
Top Shelf Shots
Bomb Shots
Mixed Drinks
Well Mixed Drinks
Premium Mixed Drinks
Top Shelf Mixed Drinks
Shakes & Desserts No Alcohol
Chips \ Peanuts
Peanuts
