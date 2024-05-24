About Us

Come enjoy all that Paradise has to offer! We have our FAMOUS Frozen Daiquiris, AWARD Winning Boiled Crawfish, Delicious Food, and much more!!! Enjoy what we have to offer by dining in, takeout, and even call ahead and conveniently pick up at our drive thru window! We also offer online ordering through Toast and other 3rd party apps. Come watch your favorite sports team on one of our many TV screens, listen to your favorite tunes on our jukebox, or be entertained by some of our best local artists!