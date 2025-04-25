W elcome to the World Famous Paradise Grill & Daiquiris!!! Sulphur, Moss Bluff, & Lake Charles





Welcome to Paradise Grill & Daiquiris. We’re a sports bar with four locations in Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Sulphur, LA.





When you visit us, you can enjoy our famous frozen daiquiris, award-winning boiled crawfish, delicious food and much more.





You’ll be glad to know that we offer plenty of ways to order. You can dine in, get takeout and even call ahead to use our drive-through window. We also offer online ordering through Toast Website as well as DoorDash.