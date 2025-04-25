Loyalty Signup
Paradise Grill & Daiquiris Sulphur Sulphur
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Homemade Chips and Our Fresh Salsa!$6.00
Chips & Queso$9.00
Cowboy Queso$11.00
Cheese Sticks
Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Italian seasoning.$9.00
SW Egg Rolls
Fried, Savory Roll filled with Flavorful Goodness!!!$10.00
Boudin Egg Rolls
Egg Roll filled with Boudin and Melted Cheese!$10.00
Wings
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$11.00
Fried Green Beans
Crispy Fried Green Beans breaded and fried to a crunchy perfection!$11.00
Fried Mushrooms
Crispy Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Fried Pickles
Crispy battered thin cut dill pickles fried in a lightly coated in a spicy cornmeal batter.$8.00
Chicken Cracklins
Crispy Chicken Cracklins!$9.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
Shrimp (fried or grilled) tossed in Boom Boom Sauce!$10.00
Slider Hamburger
2oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles$3.00
Slider Cheeseburger
2oz Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles$4.00
Slider Jalapeno
2oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Jalapeno Mayo, and Pepper Jack Cheese$4.00
Slider Trio
A trio of our delicious sliders!$11.00
French Fries
Perfect Golden Fries!!! Enjoy as a side or appetizer!$4.00
Onion Rings
Made with white onions, battered with a blend of spices and fried to PERFECTION!$7.00
Seafood
Crawfish$5.99
Boiled Shrimp$9.99
Boiled Snow Crab$17.99
Seafood Platter
2 lbs Crawfish 1 lb Boiled Shrimp 1 Snow Crab Cluster 1 Corn 2 Potatoes 1 Sauce/1 Butter$43.99
Corn$1.25
2 Potatoes$1.25
Crawfish Dip$1.00
Butter Dip$0.50
Extra Seasoning$0.25
Bulk Corn$89.00
Bulk Potatoes$12.99
Bulk Snow Crab$599.00
Bulk Boiled Shrimp$35.99
Bulk Sauce$7.99
Burgers
Old Fashioned Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$11.00
Old Fashioned Cheese Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty w/ American Cheese loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$12.00
Jalapeno Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, on a Jalapeno Bun, along with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$13.00
Hangover Burger
Old Fashioned Cheese Burger plus a Fried Egg & Bacon. Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$14.00
Cowboy Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & an Onion Ring! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$15.00
Paradise Burger
The Works!!! Topped with Pepper jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Jalapeno Mayo on a Jalapeno Bun! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$16.00
Sandwiches
Old Fashioned Club
Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon$13.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Fried Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Provolone Cheese, Served on a Regular Bun! Add Boom Boom Sauce for an Additional Cost!$13.00
Jalapeno Club
Old Fashion Club with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo on a Jalapeno Bun!$13.00
Jalapeno Shrimp Sandwich
Grilled Shrimp, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Mayo, on a Jalapeno Bun!$11.00
The Duo
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato$14.00
Lucy's Lazy BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$10.00
Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled/Fried, Fried Onion Ring, Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese$13.00
PO Boys
Paradise PoBoy (Half)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Au Jus Gravy!$14.00
Paradise PoBoy (Whole)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Au Jus Gravy!$17.00
Surf & Turf PoBoy (Half)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Shrimp (grilled or fried), Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Au Jus Gravy!$14.00
Surf & Turf PoBoy (Whole)
Turkey, Ham, Shrimp (grilled or fried), Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapeño Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Au Jus Gravy!$17.00
Ham PoBoy (Half)
Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$14.00
Ham PoBoy (Whole)
Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$17.00
Turkey PoBoy (Half)
Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$14.00
Turkey PoBoy (Whole)
Turkey, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$17.00
Shrimp PoBoy (Half)
Shrimp (grilled or fried), Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato$14.00
Shrimp PoBoy (Whole)
Shrimp (grilled or fried), Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato$17.00
Roast Beef PoBoy (Half)
Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$14.00
Roast Beef PoBoy (Whole)
Roast Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese$17.00
Tacos
Shrimp Tacos (2)
2 Shrimp Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$10.00
Shrimp Tacos (3)
3 Shrimp Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$12.00
Fish Tacos (2)
2 Fish Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$8.00
Fish Tacos (3)
3 Fish Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$10.00
Chicken Tacos (2)
2 Chicken Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$9.00
Chicken Tacos (3)
3 Chicken Tacos (grilled or fried) served with Lettuce, Tomato, Cilantro-Lime Sauce, Shredded Cheese, and Sliced Avocado served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$11.00
Taco Sampler (3)
Pick 3 of our delicious tacos served with a side of Homemade Chips and Salsa!$12.00
Paradise Plates
Grilled Fish Plate
Grilled Fish with your choice of a side!$11.00
Grilled Bayou Fish$15.00
Grilled Shrimp Plate
Grilled Shrimp with your choice of a side!$11.00
Grilled Fish & Shrimp Plate$11.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken Tenders with your choice of a side!$9.00
Grilled Bayou Chicken$15.00
Fried Fish Plate
Fried Fish with your choice of a side!$11.00
Fried Bayou Fish$15.00
Fried Shrimp Plate
Fried Shrimp with your choice of a side!$11.00
Fried Fish & Shrimp Plate$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of a side!$9.00
Fried Bayou Chicken$15.00
Spicy Chicken Tenders
Spicy Chicken Tenders with your choice of a side!$9.00
Salads
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.$9.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.$13.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.$14.00
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.$13.00
Fried Shrimp Salad
Fried Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons and your choice of dressing.$14.00
A La Carte
Sauce
Grilled Fish (A La Carte)$4.00
Fried Fish (A La Carte)$4.00
Grilled Chicken (A La Carte)$5.00
Fried Chicken Strips (A La Carte)$5.00
Grilled Shrimp (A La Carte)$7.00
Fried Shrimp (A La Carte)$7.00
Burger Patty (A La Carte)$4.00
Egg (A La Carte)$1.00
Side Salad (A La Carte)$4.00
Jalapeno Bun (A La Carte)$2.50
Sourdough Bun (A La Carte)$2.00
Chips$2.00
Mashed Potatoes$3.99
Kids Menu
Hamburger Slider & Fries
2oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles served with French Fries or Onion Rings!$5.00
Slider Cheeseburger & Fries
2oz Patty, American Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles served with French Fries or Onion Rings!$6.00
Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers & Fries
Grilled Chicken Tenders served with French Fries!$7.00
Kids Fried Chicken Fingers & Fries
Fried Chicken Tenders served with French Fries!$7.00
Mini Corn Dogs & Fries$7.00
Mac N Cheese$7.00
Grilled Cheese & Fries$6.00
Desserts
Original Cheesecake
Original Cheesecake with your choice of Caramel, White Chocolate, or Strawberry Topping! *Ice Cream Add Ons Extra$8.00
Banana Foster Cheesecake
Banana Foster Cheesecake with your choice of Caramel, White Chocolate, or Strawberry Topping! *Ice Cream Add Ons Extra$9.00
Shakes
Your choice of one of our Delicious Shakes made with our Soft Serve Ice Creams! Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Banana Split!$4.00
Daiquiris*
Well Daiquiris
190 Octane$6.50
Almond Joy$6.50
Amaretto Colada$6.50
Amaretto Punch$6.50
Amaretto Sour$6.50
Bahama Mama$6.50
Banana Daiquiri$6.50
Banana Split$6.50
Blue Hawaiian$6.50
Blue Lagoon$6.50
Blueberry Hill$6.50
Buttered Nipple$6.50
Caribbean Freeze$6.50
Colorado Bulldog$6.50
Coma$6.50
Grasshopper$6.50
Hawaiian Tropic$6.50
Hurricane$6.50
IDK$6.50
Italian Margarita$6.50
Jungle Colada$6.50
Jungle Juice$6.50
Jungle-Rita$6.50
King Cake$6.50
Lemon Drop$6.50
Liquid Valium$6.50
Long Island Tea$6.50
Malibu Punch$6.50
Margarita$6.50
Monkey Shine$6.50
Mud Slide$6.50
Orange Dreamsickle$6.50
Pain Killer$6.50
Pina Colada$6.50
Pineapple Paradise$6.50
Pink Lemonade$6.50
Screwdriver$6.50
Sex on the Beach$6.50
Purple Rain$6.50
Strawberry$6.50
Strawberry Banana$6.50
Strawberry Banana Colada$6.50
Strawberry Colada$6.50
Strawberry Fiesta$6.50
Strawberry Lemonade$6.50
Strawberry LIT$6.50
Strawberry Margarita$6.50
Sunset Margarita$6.50
SweetTart$6.50
Tequila Sunrise$6.50
Triple Crown & 7$6.50
Tropical Margarita$6.50
Tuiti Fruiti$6.50
Twisted Crown$6.50
Watermelon$6.50
Wedding Cake$6.50
Where's My Pants$6.50
White Russian$6.50
Who Dat$6.50
**Special Request**$6.50
The Patriot$6.50
Premium Daiquiris
Almond Joy Absolut$8.25
Bahama Mama Bacardi$8.25
Banana Daiquiri Bacardi$8.25
Banana Split Bacardi$8.25
Blueberry Hill Bacardi$8.25
Butter Berry Absolut$8.25
Colorado Bulldog Absolut$8.25
Crown & 7up$8.25
Crown Apple & 7up$8.25
Crown Apple Lemonade$8.25
Crown Vanilla & 7up$8.25
Hawaiian Tropic Bacardi$8.25
Kajun Kooler Bacardi$8.25
Lemon Drop Absolut$8.25
Lemon Drop Tito's$8.25
Maliibu Freeze$8.25
Mud Slide Absolut$8.25
Mud Slide Tito's$8.25
Orange Dreamsicle Bacardi$8.25
Pina Colada Bacardi$8.25
Pina Colada Malibu$8.25
Pink Lemonade Absolut$8.25
Screwdriver Absolut$8.25
Strawberry Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Banana Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Banana Colada Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Bayou$8.25
Strawberry Colada Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Fiesta Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Lemonade Bacardi$8.25
Strawberry Malibu$8.25
Sweet Tart Absolut$8.25
Sweet Tart Tito's$8.25
Tequila Sunrise Quervo$8.25
Tuiti Fruiti Bacardi$8.25
Twisted Crown & 7$8.25
Watemelon Absolut$8.25
Watermelon Tito's$8.25
**Special Request**$8.25
Top Shelf Daiquiris
Colorado Bulldog Grey Goose$10.50
Crown Black & 7up$10.50
Lemon Drop Grey Goose$10.50
Makers Mark & 7up$10.50
Mud Slide Grey Goose$10.50
Orange Dreamsicle Bayou Select$10.50
Pina Colado Bayou Select$10.50
Screwdriver Grey Goose$10.50
Son of a Peach Grey Goose$10.50
Strawberry Bayou Select$10.50
Strawberry Lemonade Grey Goose$10.50
Sweet Tart Grey Goose$10.50
Tequila Sunrise Patron$10.50
Watermelon Grey Goose$10.50
White Russian Grey Goose$10.50
**Special Request**$10.50
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris*
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris
Bahama Mama *NON*$4.25
Banana Daiquiri *NON*$4.25
Banana Split *NON*$4.25
Bloody Mary *NON*$4.25
Fruit Punch *NON*$4.25
Funky Monkey *NON*$4.25
Hawaiian Tropic *NON*$4.25
Kajun Kooler *NON*$4.25
Lemonade *NON*$4.25
Mai Tai *NON*$4.25
Malibu Freeze *NON*$4.25
Mud Slide *NON*$4.25
OJ Colada *NON*$4.25
Orange Dreamsicle *NON*$4.25
Pina Colada *NON*$4.25
Pink Lemonade *NON*$4.25
Sex on the Beach *NON*$4.25
Strawberry *NON*$4.25
Strawberry Banana *NON*$4.25
Strawberry Banana Colada *NON*$4.25
Strawberry Colada *NON*$4.25
Strawberry Fiesta *NON*$4.25
Strawberry Lemonade *NON*$4.25
Strawberry OJ *NON*$4.25
SweetTart *NON*$4.25
Tuiti Fruiti *NON*$4.25