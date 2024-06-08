Paradise Grill & Daiquiris Sulphur Sulphur
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Wings 6
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$11.50
- Wings 12
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$18.75
- Boom Boom Shrimp$7.99
- Fried Ribs 3
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$10.99
- Fried Ribs 6
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$17.99
- Crab Cake Bites$11.99
- SW Egg Rolls
Fried, Savory Roll filled with Flavorful Goodness!!!$10.50
- Fried Pickles
Crispy battered thin cut dill pickles fried in a lightly coated in a spicy cornmeal batter.$6.25
- Fried Green Beans
Crispy Fried Green Beans breaded and fried to a crunchy perfection!$10.50
- Cheese Sticks
Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Italian seasoning.$8.50
- Fried Mushrooms
Crispy Fried Mushrooms$6.25
- Onion Rings
Made with white onions, battered with a blend of spices and fried to PERFECTION!$6.25
- French Fries
Perfect Golden Fries!!! Enjoy as a side or appetizer!$3.25
- Chips & Salsa$6.25
- Bag of Chips
BBQ, Jalapeno, Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar$2.99
- Boudin Egg Rolls$8.50
- Slider Hamburger$4.99
- Slider Cheeseburger$5.99
- Slider Jalapeno Burger$6.99
Burgers
- Old Fashioned Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$10.50
- Old Fashioned Cheese Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty w/ cheese loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$11.50
- Jalapeno Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, on a Jalapeno Bun, along with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$12.50
- Hangover Burger
Old Fashioned Cheese Burger plus a Fried Egg & Bacon. Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$13.50
- Cowboy Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & an Onion Ring! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$15.50
- Paradise Burger
The Works!!! Topped with Pepper jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sliced Avocado. Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$16.50
- Surf & Turf Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$15.99
Sandwiches
- Old Fashioned Club
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon$12.99
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato$12.99
- Jalapeno Club
Jalapeno Bun, Jalapeno Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, American Cheese, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato$12.99
- Jalapeno Shrimp Sandwich
Jalapeno Bun, Pepper Jack, Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Mayo$14.99
- The Duo
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato$16.99
- Lucy's Lazy BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$11.99
- Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled/Fried, Fried Onion Ring, Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese$13.99
- Patty Melt$11.99
- Brisket Melt$13.99
- Ham & Turkey Melt$11.99
- Grilled Cheese
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
PO Boys
- Paradise PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Paradise PoBoy (Whole)$18.25
- Surf & Turf PoBoy (Half)$16.00
- Surf & Turf PoBoy (Whole)$22.00
- Ham PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Ham PoBoy (Whole)$18.25
- Turkey PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Turkey PoBoy (Whole)$18.25
- Shrimp PoBoy (Half)$13.49
- Shrimp PoBoy (Whole)$16.99
- Roast Beef PoBoy (Half)$16.00
- Roast Beef PoBoy (Whole)$22.00
Tacos
Baskets
Salads
A La Carte
- Sauce
- Grilled Fish (A La Carte)$4.99
- Fried Fish (A La Carte)$4.99
- Grilled Chicken (A La Carte)$6.99
- Fried Chicken (A La Carte)$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp (A La Carte)$6.99
- Fried Shrimp (A La Carte)$6.99
- Burger Patty (A La Carte)$4.99
- Egg (A La Carte)$2.99
- Side Salad (A La Carte)$3.99
- Jalapeno Bun (A La Carte)$2.99
- Sourdough Bun (A La Carte)$2.99
Kids Menu
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris
- Bahama Mama *NON*$4.25
- Banana Daiquiri *NON*$4.25
- Banana Split *NON*$4.25
- Bloody Mary *NON*$4.25
- Fruit Punch *NON*$4.25
- Funky Monkey *NON*$4.25
- Hawaiian Tropic *NON*$4.25
- Kajun Kooler *NON*$4.25
- Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Mai Tai *NON*$4.25
- Malibu Freeze *NON*$4.25
- Mud Slide *NON*$4.25
- OJ Colada *NON*$4.25
- Orange Dreamsicle *NON*$4.25
- Pina Colada *NON*$4.25
- Pink Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Sex on the Beach *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Banana *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Banana Colada *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Colada *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Fiesta *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry OJ *NON*$4.25
- SweetTart *NON*$4.25
- Tuiti Fruiti *NON*$4.25