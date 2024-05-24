Paradise Grill & Daiquiris Moss Bluff
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Wings 6
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$11.50
- Wings 12
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$18.75
- Boom Boom Shrimp$7.99
- Fried Ribs 3
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$10.99
- Fried Ribs 6
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$17.99
- Crab Cake Bites$11.99
- SW Egg Rolls
Fried, Savory Roll filled with Flavorful Goodness!!!$10.50
- Fried Pickles
Crispy battered thin cut dill pickles fried in a lightly coated in a spicy cornmeal batter.$6.25
- Fried Green Beans
Crispy Fried Green Beans breaded and fried to a crunchy perfection!$10.50
- Cheese Sticks
Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Italian seasoning.$8.50
- Fried Mushrooms
Crispy Fried Mushrooms$6.25
- Onion Rings
Made with white onions, battered with a blend of spices and fried to PERFECTION!$6.25
- French Fries
Perfect Golden Fries!!! Enjoy as a side or appetizer!$3.25
- Chips & Salsa$6.25
- Bag of Chips
BBQ, Jalapeno, Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar$2.99
- Boudin Egg Rolls$8.50
- Slider Hamburger$4.99
- Slider Cheeseburger$5.99
- Slider Jalapeno Burger$6.99
Seafood
Burgers
- Old Fashioned Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty w/ toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$10.50+
- Old Fashioned Cheese Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty w/ chees and toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$11.50+
- Paradise Burger
The Works!!! Topped with Pepper jack Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Sliced Avocado. Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$16.50+
- Jalapeno Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, on a Jalapeno Bun, along with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$12.50+
- Hangover Burger
Old Fashioned Cheese Burger plus a Fried Egg & Bacon. Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$13.50+
- Cowboy Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, & an Onion Ring! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$15.50+
- Suf & Turf Burger
Juicy 1/4 lb patty w/ toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!$15.99+
Sandwiches
- Old Fashioned Club
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon$12.99
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
- Jalapeno Club
Jalapeno Bun, Jalapeno Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, American Cheese, Bacon, Turkey, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato$12.99
- Jalapeno Shrimp Sandwich
Jalapeno Bun, Pepper Jack, Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno Mayo$14.99
- The Duo
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Sliced Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato$16.99
- Lucy's Lazy BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato$11.99
- Cowboy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled/Fried, Fried Onion Ring, Fried Jalapeno, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, & Cheddar Cheese$13.99
- Patty Melt$11.99
- Brisket Melt$13.99
- Ham & Turkey Melt$11.99
- Grilled Cheese
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.99
PO Boys
- Paradise PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Paradise PO Boy (Whole)$18.25
- Surf & Turf PoBoy (Half)
Paradise Po Boy PLUS Shrimp! (Grilled or Fried) Provolone & Pepper-jack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Au Jus, & Bag of Chips.$16.00
- Surf & Turf PoBoy (Whole)$22.00
- Ham PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Ham PoBoy (Whole)$18.25
- Turkey PoBoy (Half)$14.50
- Turkey PoBoy (Whole)$18.25
- Shrimp PoBoy (Half)$13.49
- Shrimp PoBoy (Whole)$16.99
- Roast Beef PoBoy (Half)$16.00
- Roast Beef PoBoy (Whole)$22.00
Tacos
Baskets
Salads
A La Carte
- Sauce
- Grilled Fish (A La Carte)$4.99
- Fried Fish (A La Carte)$4.99
- Grilled Chicken (A La Carte)$6.99
- Fried Chicken (A La Carte)$6.99
- Grilled Shrimp (A La Carte)$6.99
- Fried Fish (A La Carte)$6.99
- Burger Patty (A La Carte)$4.99
- Egg (A La Carte)$2.99
- Side Salad (A La Carte)$3.99
- Jalapeno Bun (A La Carte)$2.99
- Sourdough Bun (A La Carte)$2.99
Kids Menu
Daiquiris
Well Daiquiris
- Almond Joy$6.25+
- Banana Daiquiri$6.25+
- Amaretto Punch$6.25+
- Amaretto Sour$6.25+
- Amaretto Colada$6.25+
- Bahama Mama$6.25+
- Banana Daiquiri$6.25+
- Banana Split$6.25+
- Blow Your Mind$6.25+
- Blue Hawaiian$6.25+
- Blue Lagoon$6.25+
- Blueberry Hill$6.25+
- Butter Berry$6.25+
- Buttered Nipple$6.25+
- Caribbean Freeze$6.25+
- Coconut Gin$6.25+
- Colorado Bulldog$6.25+
- Coma$6.25+
- Crash & Burn$6.25+
- Triple Crown & 7$6.25+
- Devils Tail$6.25+
- Firecracker$6.25+
- Funky Monkey$6.25+
- Fuzzy Navel$6.25+
- Grasshopper$6.25+
- Green Hawaiian$6.25+
- Hawaiian Tropic$6.25+
- Hurricane$6.25+
- Italian Margarita$6.25+
- Jungle Colada$6.25+
- Jungle Juice$6.25+
- Jungle-Rita$6.25+
- Kajun Kooler$6.25+
- Kamikaze$6.25+
- King Cake$6.25+
- Lemon Drop$6.25+
- Liquid Muff$6.25+
- Liquid Valium$6.25+
- Long Island Tea$6.25+
- Mai Tai$6.25+
- Malibu Freeze$6.25+
- Margarita$6.25+
- Monkey Shine$6.25+
- Mud Slide$6.25+
- Orange Dreamsickle$6.25+
- 190 Octane$6.25+
- Pain Killer$6.25+
- Pina Colada$6.25+
- Pineapple Paradise$6.25+
- Pink Lady$6.25+
- Pink Lemonade$6.25+
- Sex on the Beach$6.25+
- Screaming O$6.25+
- Screwdriver$6.25+
- Show Your Bunny$6.25+
- Singapore Sling$6.25+
- Son of a Peach$6.25+
- Strawberry Banana$6.25+
- Strawberry Banana Colada$6.25+
- Strawberry Colada$6.25+
- Strawberry Margarita$6.25+
- Strawberry$6.25+
- Strawberry Fiesta$6.25+
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.25+
- Strawberry LIT$6.25+
- Swampwater$6.25+
- SweetTart$6.25+
- Tequilla Sunrise$6.25+
- Tidal Wave$6.25+
- Toxic Waste$6.25+
- Tropical Margarita$6.25+
- Tuiti Fruiti$6.25+
- Twisted Crown$6.25+
- Watermelon$6.25+
- Wedding Cake$6.25+
- Where's My Pants$6.25+
- White Russian$6.25+
- Who Dat$6.25+
- **Special Request**$6.25+
- Sangria Margarita$6.25+
Premium Daiquiris
- Almond Joy Absolut$8.25+
- Bahama Mama Bacardi$8.25+
- Banana Daiquiri Bacardi$8.25+
- Banana Split Bacardi$8.25+
- Blueberry Hill Bacardi$8.25+
- Butter Berry Absolut$8.25+
- Colorado Bulldog Absolut$8.25+
- Crown & 7up$8.25+
- Crown Apple & 7up$8.25+
- Crown Apple Lemonade$8.25+
- Crown Vanilla & 7up$8.25+
- Hawaiian Tropic Bacardi$8.25+
- Kajun Kooler Bacardi$8.25+
- Lemon Drop Absolut$8.25+
- Lemon Drop Tito's$8.25+
- Maliibu Freeze$8.25+
- Mud Slide Absolut$8.25+
- Mud Slide Tito's$8.25+
- Orange Dreamsicle Bacardi$8.25+
- Pina Colada Bacardi$8.25+
- Pina Colada Malibu$8.25+
- Pink Lemonade Absolut$8.25+
- Screwdriver Absolut$8.25+
- Strawberry Bacardi$8.25+