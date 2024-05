Juicy 1/4 lb patty loaded with Pepperjack Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, on a Jalapeno Bun, along with toppings of your choice! Choose a SINGLE, DOUBLE, or TRIPLE Burger!

Size Required* Please select 1 Single + $12.50 Double + $15.50 Triple + $18.50 Burgers Modifiers Required* All The Way Add Cheese + $1.00 Add Bacon + $2.00 Plain No Lettuce No Tomato No Mayo No Pickle Burger Sides Required* Please select 1 Chips Fries Onion Rings Fries & Rings No Side BBQ Chips Jalapeno Chips Sea Salt Chips Salt & Vinegar Chips