Paradise Daiquiris Country Club Country Club
Daiquiris
Well Daiquiris
- 190 Octane$6.25
- Almond Joy$6.25
- Amaretto Colada$6.25
- Amaretto Punch$6.25
- Amaretto Sour$6.25
- Amaretto Sting$6.25
- Bahama Mama$6.25
- Banana Daiquiri$6.25
- Banana Split$6.25
- Blow Your Mind$6.25
- Blue Hawaiian$6.25
- Blue Lagoon$6.25
- Blueberry Hill$6.25
- Butter Berry$6.25
- Buttered Nipple$6.25
- Caribbean Freeze$6.25
- Coconut Gin$6.25
- Colorado Bulldog$6.25
- Coma$6.25
- Crash & Burn$6.25
- Devils Tail$6.25
- Firecracker$6.25
- Funky Monkey$6.25
- Fuzzy Navel$6.25
- Grasshopper$6.25
- Green Hawaiian$6.25
- Hawaiian Tropic$6.25
- Hurricane$6.25
- Italian Margarita$6.25
- Jungle Colada$6.25
- Jungle Juice$6.25
- Jungle-Rita$6.25
- Kajun Kooler$6.25
- Kamikaze$6.25
- King Cake$6.25
- Lemon Drop$6.25
- Liquid Muff$6.25
- Liquid Valium$6.25
- Long Island Tea$6.25
- Mai Tai$6.25
- Malibu Freeze$6.25
- Margarita$6.25
- Monkey Shine$6.25
- Mud Slide$6.25
- Orange Dreamsickle$6.25
- Pain Killer$6.25
- Pina Colada$6.25
- Pineapple Paradise$6.25
- Pink Lady$6.25
- Pink Lemonade$6.25
- Screaming O$6.25
- Screwdriver$6.25
- Sex on the Beach$6.25
- Show Your Bunny$6.25
- Singapore Sling$6.25
- Son of a Peach$6.25
- Strawberry$6.25
- Strawberry Banana$6.25
- Strawberry Banana Colada$6.25
- Strawberry Colada$6.25
- Strawberry Fiesta$6.25
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.25
- Strawberry LIT$6.25
- Strawberry Margarita$6.25
- Swampwater$6.25
- SweetTart$6.25
- Tequilla Sunrise$6.25
- Tidal Wave$6.25
- Toxic Waste$6.25
- Triple Crown & 7$6.25
- Tropical Margarita$6.25
- Tuiti Fruiti$6.25
- Twisted Crown$6.25
- Watermelon$6.25
- Wedding Cake$6.25
- Where's My Pants$6.25
- White Russian$6.25
- Who Dat$6.25
- **Special Request**$6.25
Premium Daiquiris
- Almond Joy Absolut$8.25
- Bahama Mama Bacardi$8.25
- Banana Daiquiri Bacardi$8.25
- Banana Split Bacardi$8.25
- Blueberry Hill Bacardi$8.25
- Butter Berry Absolut$8.25
- Colorado Bulldog Absolut$8.25
- Crown & 7up$8.25
- Crown Apple & 7up$8.25
- Crown Apple Lemonade$8.25
- Crown Vanilla & 7up$8.25
- Hawaiian Tropic Bacardi$8.25
- Kajun Kooler Bacardi$8.25
- Lemon Drop Absolut$8.25
- Lemon Drop Tito's$8.25
- Maliibu Freeze$8.25
- Mud Slide Absolut$8.25
- Mud Slide Tito's$8.25
- Orange Dreamsicle Bacardi$8.25
- Pina Colada Bacardi$8.25
- Pina Colada Malibu$8.25
- Pink Lemonade Absolut$8.25
- Screwdriver Absolut$8.25
- Strawberry Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Banana Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Banana Colada Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Bayou$8.25
- Strawberry Colada Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Fiesta Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Lemonade Bacardi$8.25
- Strawberry Malibu$8.25
- Sweet Tart Absolut$8.25
- Sweet Tart Tito's$8.25
- Tequila Sunrise Quervo$8.25
- Tuiti Fruiti Bacardi$8.25
- Twisted Crown & 7$8.25
- Watemelon Absolut$8.25
- Watermelon Tito's$8.25
- **Special Request**$8.25
Top Shelf Daiquiris
- Colorado Bulldog Grey Goose$10.50
- Crown Black & 7up$10.50
- Lemon Drop Grey Goose$10.50
- Makers Mark & 7up$10.50
- Mud Slide Grey Goose$10.50
- Orange Dreamsicle Bayou Select$10.50
- Pina Colado Bayou Select$10.50
- Screwdriver Grey Goose$10.50
- Son of a Peach Grey Goose$10.50
- Strawberry Bayou Select$10.50
- Strawberry Lemonade Grey Goose$10.50
- Sweet Tart Grey Goose$10.50
- Tequila Sunrise Patron$10.50
- Watermelon Grey Goose$10.50
- White Russian Grey Goose$10.50
- **Special Request**$10.50
On The Rocks
Mardi Gras Daiquiris
Halloween Daiquiris
Thanksgiving Daiquiris
Christmas Daiquiris
Non Alcoholic Daiquiris
- Bahama Mama *NON*$4.25
- Banana Daiquiri *NON*$4.25
- Banana Split *NON*$4.25
- Bloody Mary *NON*$4.25
- Fruit Punch *NON*$4.25
- Funky Monkey *NON*$4.25
- Hawaiian Tropic *NON*$4.25
- Kajun Kooler *NON*$4.25
- Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Mai Tai *NON*$4.25
- Malibu Freeze *NON*$4.25
- Mud Slide *NON*$4.25
- OJ Colada *NON*$4.25
- Orange Dreamsicle *NON*$4.25
- Pina Colada *NON*$4.25
- Pink Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Sex on the Beach *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Banana *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Banana Colada *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Colada *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Fiesta *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry Lemonade *NON*$4.25
- Strawberry OJ *NON*$4.25
- SweetTart *NON*$4.25
- Tuiti Fruiti *NON*$4.25
Beer
Draft Beer
Long-Necks Domestic
Long-Necks Import-Specials
Shots
Bomb Shots
Elite Shots
Jello Shots
Premium Shots
- Absolut$3.99
- Absolut Citron$3.99
- Bacardi$3.99
- Bayou Rum$3.99
- Bayou Rum Satsuma$3.99
- Bayou Rum Spiced$3.99
- Captain Morgan$3.99
- Crown$3.99
- Crown Apple$3.99
- Crown Vanilla$3.99
- Fire Ball$3.99
- Hot Damn$3.99
- Jack Daniels$3.99
- Jack Daniels Honey$3.99
- Jager$3.99
- Jim Beam$3.99
- Jim Beam Apple$3.99
- Jim Beam Black$3.99
- Jose Quervo$3.99
- Malibu$3.99
- Rum Chatta$3.99
- Seagrams 7$3.99
- Southern Comfort$3.99
- Tangueray$3.99
- Tequilla Rose$3.99
- Tito's$3.99
Signature Shots
Top Shelf Shots
Well Shots
Mixed Drinks
Signature Drinks
Well Mixed Drinks
Premium Mixed Drinks
Top Shelf Mixed Drinks
Elite Mixed Drinks
Energy Drinks
Tropical Surge
Shakes & Desserts No Alcohol
Chips \ Peanuts
Peanuts
Lemon Berry
Paradise Daquiris & Grill Locations and Hours
Prien
(337) 426-1780
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Country Club
(337) 240-8495
Closed • Opens Monday at 12PM
Moss Bluff
(337) 905-1171
Open now • Closes at 8PM
Sulphur
(337) 533-2230
Open now • Closes at 8PM