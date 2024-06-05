Loyalty Signup More
Paradise Grill & Daiquiris Prien
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Crab Cake Bites$11.99
- Chicken Cracklins$6.99
- Wings 6
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$11.99
- Wings 12
Best Wings in Town!!! Served MILD, SPICY, DRY, BBQ$17.99
- Boom Boom Shrimp$7.99
- Fried Ribs 3
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$10.99
- Fried Ribs 6
Crowd Favorite!!! Served with Ranch Dressing$17.99
- SW Egg Rolls
Fried, Savory Roll filled with Flavorful Goodness!!!$10.99
- Fried Pickles
Crispy battered thin cut dill pickles fried in a lightly coated in a spicy cornmeal batter.$6.99
- Fried Green Beans
Crispy Fried Green Beans breaded and fried to a crunchy perfection!$10.99
- Cheese Sticks
Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with Italian seasoning.$8.99