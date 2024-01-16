Skip to Main content
Paradise Daquiris & Grill
Location Rental
&
Catering Inquiry
Complete the form below!
First Name
*
Last Name
*
Email Address
*
Phone Number
*
Date of event*
Time of Event
*
Location*
1780 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA
2021 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA
891 Hwy 171, Moss Bluff, LA
2709 S Beglis Parkway, Sulphur, LA
Message
Submit
Paradise Daquiris & Grill Locations and Hours
Prien
(337) 426-1780
1780 West Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
Country Club
(337) 240-8495
2021 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70605
Closed
• Opens Friday at 12PM
All hours
View menu
Order online
Moss Bluff
(337) 905-1171
891 Hwy 171, Moss Bluff, LA 70611
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
Sulphur
(337) 533-2230
2709 S Beglis Parkway, Sulphur, LA 70665
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
