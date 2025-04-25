Supporting Local High School Sports & Clubs

At Paradise Grill & Daiquiris, we’re all about good vibes, great food, and giving back to our community. That’s why we’re proud to support local high school sports teams and clubs!





If your team or group could use a boost we’re here to help with donations like gift cards, event sponsorships, or fundraising support to keep your athletes fueled and ready to win.





Click on the "Donation Request" button below to get started! Thanks and we hope to see you celebrate your team's win at Paradise!